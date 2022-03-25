“My Father Transformed by Dying” by Richard Westheimer

Richard Westheimer

MY FATHER TRANSFORMED BY DYING

I sat with him alone in the hospice room.

The breathing machine noises made a nap-drowse

muddle of me and I nearly lost sight of his star receding

from here to some galaxy far from where he was,

a place utterly unlike the stern man I knew,

who was so cool to the touch. He would often

cite Kant—that it was better to think than feel,

until he suffered a private revival on learning

of his cancer, a death sentence in three quick acts.

He asked me to call him “Pop” rather than “Father,”

his feelings, new, under siege—he, now, less a man

and more a near naked patient with no room to move

but away, as he became less “star” and more a small

part of an unknown galaxy, warm in the night sky.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Richard Westheimer: “Like most of the poems I write, this one surprised me as it unfolded. I began with three words written at the top of my page: ‘galaxy,’ ‘incongruous,’ and ‘cool.’ What emerged was a reflection about my father, who died almost 25 years ago. A bonus surprise (poetic turn?) came when I shared it with my sisters—neither readers of poetry. Image after image (sometime more from the universe of Truth rather than that of fact) prompted the recounting of long set-aside memories of our father—mostly experiences unique to one or another of us—which we shared for the first time.”

