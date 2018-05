Josephina Green (age 6)

MOTHER’S DAY THINGS

Heart shapes, chocolate capes—

Oh there are so many things you can give

To your mother on Mother’s Day

You can give her some flowers

You can give her some wool

Give her some sunflower seeds

You can give her a card

Why even a hug is special

Just make it special

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Josephina Green: “I like expressing my thoughts with details and having poems to share at poetry readings.”