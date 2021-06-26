June 26, 2021

Janice N. Harrington

MOLLY

All motion is love.

—Rumi

Unlike the others, with her it was never rough

or quick, or half-done, and never,

because it was endless, done with anger

or jaws grinding: enough, enough.

It was done carefully, spreading thighs,

lifting the scrotum with its rope

of penis, the leaves of labia pushed aside

and then a washcloth, slick with soap,

flesh and flank washed and washed in a tide

of skin

of touch

of water.

And this was intimacy.

Its shame they couldn’t hide but did it matter?

Handmaid, menial, servant, daughter,

she washed them and touched with practiced skill.

Each movement precise, each movement ceremony,

cradling these white-fleshed raku,

each holding its fill of bitter tea.

All the exquisite parts of her work, fingers,

palms, wrists, arms, shoulders,

the motion of cleaning and drying,

the certainty that one day

she too would lie

in a County bed, waiting, compassion

taken from the hands of strangers.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Janice N. Harrington: “A librarian and professional storyteller, I’ve told stories at festivals throughout the United States, specializing in participation stories and African-American folk tales. I’m also my family’s historian. Poetry is a way of saving what remains to us.”

