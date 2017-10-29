October 29, 2017

Aaron Poochigian

MMXVII

1.

How late’s the age we live in? What I mean

is now, a Thursday in the Holocene,

wildfires are singeing Anaheim, and sea

levels are rising, and I can’t escape

the sense of living in a libertine

empire, the sense payback will wipe us clean

out of creation. Hey, you hearing me—

yeah you—my countryman, my fellow ape?

2.

Listen: on Sunday, when a brute wind gusted

through the trailer in my pal’s backyard,

a dirty window tumbled from its frame,

and I said ‘shit,’ went out and found it busted.

I slit a finger picking up a shard.

The stars and stripes is smashed like that. A shame—

all those shivers lying in the mud,

their edges threatening there will be blood.

3.

Our world is breaking down as squirrels play

in tall grass underneath a cottonwood.

As lizards easy in their creaturehood

sun on a stucco wall, I have to say

the world is breaking down, down, down for good.

If I could wrestle hope out of the way,

if I got past “You know, I really should

try doing something,” if I understood

time isn’t working toward a better day,

I would be beast-content and bask for good.

4.

Absent an eschatology,

bright birds are singing, We are one

with ourselves, the children of the sun,

while fluttering from tree to tree.

5.

Too much is broken, and there will be more

headlines for hopelessness to wallow in:

angrier hurricanes, American

disintegration into civil war.

Sure, we might want to flit away and sing

in private heavens sealed against the news,

but such escape is cheap—as cheap as booze.

What’s hard is to affirm the following:

Despite the bad times now and worse to come,

despite disaster and a crass regime

of lies and thugs, despite the national scam,

I will be conscious. I will not play dumb.

Eyes tracking everything I can redeem,

I will be right here; I will give a damn.

—from Poets Respond

October 22, 2017

Aaron Poochigian: “This poem grew out recent news of California wildfires, hurricanes damaging Texas and Puerto Rico, and the whole political climate of the past year. The affirmative message at the end came out of nowhere—a blessing.”