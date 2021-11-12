Kashiana Singh

MIRACLES

planting seeds—

a departing squirrel

stiffens

tombstones—

a cardinal circles

overhead

catharsis—

every day I miss

your scent

new moon—

making a wish

on falling stars

nearly spring—

nature’s music

on repeat

crickets chatter …

in typewriter sounds

I show up

first light—

the reluctance

to be born

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________

Kashiana Singh: “I am a fusion of all my sensibilities and geographies. The language and words I bring into my poems come from all the places that I have directly and indirectly been influenced by and are inherent to my poetic refrain. I say that my poems help me continually focus and refocus towards a center of gravity. I cannot ignore my skin color, my accent, nor my Indian descent, and I think of all of these as enablers to my poetic output. I bring to my writing table a larger canvas and a broader range of perspectives and some days that is an advantage and other days a burden but never something I can ignore. I think Ada Limón said it best in one of her interviews that we are like a ‘collage.’ That is how I think of my poetry.” (web)