“Mind Too Much” by Marie-Elizabeth Mali

MIND TOO MUCH
Some days my mind is like
a gull hanging onto
a sandwich too big
to swallow, beak clamped
on the monstrous bite
as it runs from other gulls
so as not to share.
—from Rattle #40, Summer 2013
Marie-Elizabeth Mali: “Ten years ago after reading Neruda’s Poetry on a plane, I stood in the immigration line at JFK and vowed to dedicate myself fully to poetry. I left my Chinese Medicine practice shortly after and entered the MFA in poetry program at Sarah Lawrence College. I love how a poem can upend a person’s life.” (web)