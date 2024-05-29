“Midwest Houses” by Mather Schneider

Mather Schneider

MIDWEST HOUSES

Full of a million things
that cost a dollar apiece
 
*
 
Nothing is truly old or truly modern 
everything could be anyone’s
even the family pictures on the walls 
 
*
 
Giant Sears and Roebuck dollhouses
do people live here
or stuffed animals?
 
*
 
Spice racks of hollow glass idols
that are never touched
salt is the one true god 
 
*
 
Shoot or poison animals
to keep them off the lawn
replace with plastic deer and flamingoes 
 
*
 
No stone lions 
at the entryways
only ceramic frogs 
 
*
 
Humid hairy armpit summer afternoons
the grass they mow 
and mow and mow and mow
 
*
 
The thunder
of a drunk father
home from bowling night
 
*
A man sets his alarm clock
clicking in the dark
like an S.O.S
 
*
 
At Grandpa’s
small circle of family
medicine ball conversation
 
*
 
At the end of the summer
our last kiss 
tastes like bug-spray
 

from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

Mather Schneider: “I don’t like trying to come up with something clever for these things. I write poetry and prose when there is something I want to put down. I don’t like writing for the hell of it.”

