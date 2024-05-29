“Midwest Houses” by Mather Schneider

Mather Schneider

MIDWEST HOUSES

Full of a million things

that cost a dollar apiece

*

Nothing is truly old or truly modern

everything could be anyone’s

even the family pictures on the walls

*

Giant Sears and Roebuck dollhouses

do people live here

or stuffed animals?

*

Spice racks of hollow glass idols

that are never touched

salt is the one true god

*

Shoot or poison animals

to keep them off the lawn

replace with plastic deer and flamingoes

*

No stone lions

at the entryways

only ceramic frogs

*

Humid hairy armpit summer afternoons

the grass they mow

and mow and mow and mow

*

The thunder

of a drunk father

home from bowling night

*

A man sets his alarm clock

clicking in the dark

like an S.O.S

*

At Grandpa’s

small circle of family

medicine ball conversation

*

At the end of the summer

our last kiss

tastes like bug-spray

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Mather Schneider: “I don’t like trying to come up with something clever for these things. I write poetry and prose when there is something I want to put down. I don’t like writing for the hell of it.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter