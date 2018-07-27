July 27, 2018

Chaun Ballard

MIDNIGHT LAZARUSES

we were married

to

concrete:

playgrounds, blacktops

where seven days,

nights

a ball would drop

and like that

bodies would complete

shadows

and a game would be

found

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

__________

Chaun Ballard: “Basketball broadened my world, my experiences. Because of it, I had the opportunity to attend university as the first child in my immediate family. Basketball protected me from the streets, in a city that often swallowed its young. There was a time when I thought reaching the age of 25 was an accomplishment. Today, I know it is. I am 37 now—I like to believe I write for the gone: those who live on through us, and for those voices who go on unheard.” (web)