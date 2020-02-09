Sonia Greenfield

MEDALS OF FREEDOM IN THE AFTERLIFE

In the afterlife, all the recipients

ride the same cloud in heaven,

their medals like halos

strung around their necks, their halos

like reflections of golden

medals against mist. Rosa and Georgia

and Harvey and Cesar, beatific—

how they hang their heads

over the edge and whisper

to each other about the newcomers

with medals still fixed over hearts gone

as quiet as a shock jock

in hospice. In heaven, your feet

are never cold, you sleep in sheets

like cream pressed thin and still

warm from ironing, and your lungs

become two aquariums swirling

with neon tetras or whatever

illuminated fish you prefer,

and why not? Let’s make it as lovely

as we can. Let’s fake it until we’re

so full of belief that even those recipients

peering over the edge—Martin and Helen

and Elie and Nelson—think the next one

might be redeemed after all. His desperate

prayers rise up and are collected in a can

like f-bombs in a swear jar brought to God

who shakes it and shakes it until the rattle

strikes the right atonement. Such fantasies

the sight of paradise can produce!

He’s so close to the end now they can

practically smell his eminent arrival.

—from Poets Respond

February 9, 2020

Sonia Greenfield: “Like many others, I was flabbergasted to hear that Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom. He received it, I assume, because he’s dying. I then imagined how he would be received by prior recipients, and that’s how this poem came about. I don’t particularly believe in heaven, but it’s a pretty fantasy.” (web)