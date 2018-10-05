October 5, 2018

Katherine Barrett Swett

MARGINALIA

I read my daughter’s old Freud,

her college book, an introduction

to parapraxes, how we avoid

significance in small disruptions.

I read her margin notes,

quick summaries and explanations

of his points. What’s lost

is her. I want to hear her

make some crack to roast

the guy. I turn the page. Nearer:

she’s written Dad by forgetting names,

and something made her jot down Flubber.

I also look for hints of blame,

some scribbled clue about intent,

the words that might help me to frame

the subsequent event.

Then this: if worried about a slip—

tend to—does that make it real?—or accident?

A friend said she stopped at the top.

We’ll never know why she paused—

To catch the sun? Check out the slope?

Likely a patch of ice caused—

No way to know or to avoid—

She used to “why” and I “becaused,”

but now all answers are destroyed.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

__________

Katherine Barrett Swett: “I write a poem every day. I always write in a notebook, on lined paper, with a sharp pencil. Some days I do not get to my notebook until late at night and have no more than ten minutes; other days I spend more than an hour on a poem. I write in the house and outdoors, at my desk and on the subway, before my first cup of coffee and after my last glass of wine. I write free verse, haiku, sonnets, villanelles. Subsequently I choose the better efforts, and revise and edit on the computer. I can go a month and write nothing that will ever leave my notebook, or I could have a week where every day I write something that I want to type up. I live with a photographer, and I think my notebook is a bit like his contact sheets—you look for the image that is worth working over in the dark room—or nowadays in Photoshop—and then printing.”