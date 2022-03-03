“Map” by Brent Goodman

Brent Goodman

MAPS

The other night I spaced a stop sign

and ran it 60mph and died

but didn’t. What algebra is this?

The night a dusty chalkboard

streaked with moonlight, my life hwy K,

hwy 51 N intersecting K in a near perfect T

like a cardiac monitor flatline, the afterlife

this narrowing gravel road beyond pavement

disappearing into endless juniper and birch.

It was very dark and the signs obscured.

By heavens no screaming headlights

T-boned me into oblivion. Instead

I kicked up a little dust on the other side,

turned the pines brake-light red

and spun around: fuck! The very next night

I witnessed two logging trucks

cross each other north/south like two vault doors

slicing closed the ghost path

I blindly whistled through. Now every night

I approach that frightened intersection

with full attention. Sometimes

I die. Sometimes I continue. But most times

it’s too close to call, the stars

always rearranging their astrologies,

each cloud narrowly missing the moon.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Brent Goodman: “The near accident that sparked this poem left me breathless, heart racing, followed shortly thereafter by a profound jittery calm which changed me. Many of my favorite poems have done the same over the years. This feeling is what I love most about discovering new poets, and what I hope to occasionally achieve in my own writing.”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter