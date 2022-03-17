“Lucky Enough” by Emily Sernaker

Emily Sernaker

LUCKY ENOUGH

“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish,

you’re lucky enough.”

—Irish proverb

Isn’t it grand to know the Irish

are out there saluting magpies,

braiding St. Brigid crosses,

calling their meat “fuckin gorgeous,”

calling idiots “fuckin eejits!”

driving on the left side of the road

over a bridge shaped like a harp

in a city dotted with statues

of literary heroes where even taxi drivers

sound like historians spouting lessons

about Kilmainham Jail, Michael

Collins, the whole place understanding

how they got there, the whole

day open like a guitar case

loaded with tips from busking,

an afternoon tilt like a perfect pint,

in a land with good chocolate

and no snakes, where airport

security stamps your passport

with green ink after the pilot

says: A Hundred Thousand Welcomes!

over the intercom, where strangers

ensure your success in finding

the Armagh church your great great

grandparents were married in,

old stones and stuffed rain

clouds, violins and rhubarb,

Claddagh rings turned taken

or free, yellow flowers sprawling

hills of Howth, Wicklow

waterfalls, walks you’ll revisit

in dreams, like that massive

lake spanning across St. Stephens

where swans actually glide

toward one another, bumping

heads, making a heart

with their necks?

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

Emily Sernaker: “I’m grateful for the Irish—their stories, songs, humor, and heart—and think fondly of them, especially around St. Patrick’s Day.” (web)

