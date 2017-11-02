November 2, 2017

Bob Branaman

LOVE LETTER TO POSCO (SHIRI)

The way you Smile and jump

And Your HAIR!

One could get lost in the black flowing midnight

Filled with curling stars, your hair

Endless flowing blue-black river of lava soft as scented hummingbirds’ wings.

Your fiery eyes like the Minean maidens

On Greek vases

Alive sparkling pools of mysterious Secrets.

Yes

I Love

The way you walk

And Hop and Skip

And sometimes give

A kung fu kick

Of your lips I’m afraid to talk

Lest you think I just want to kiss them

Bright quivering enigmas

Made of pink Carmine Flower Petals like a

Soft changing Dawn.

Your smile

Like the brilliant gold sun coming out

And your spirit (that thing within you)

Is like a freewheeling whirlwind of beauty

A tornado of holy energy

Spinning unnamable and Glorious!

Yes

These are some small attempts

At reasons of why “you are Loved by me.”

My meditation book suggests we write more and more love letters

That we sleep with them. That we write them on sheets with

Colored markers, etc, etc.

Well, this is the first love letter I’ve written in years and I hope

I will write More

We need love letters for everyone to run on and on like a beautiful brook

Or river bubbling and singing through our lives and dreams

Forever moving like a

Gold

Light

Song.

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

Tribute to the Underground Press

__________

Bob Branaman: “I believe love is the only thing that matters.”