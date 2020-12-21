December 21, 2020

Jessica Goodfellow

LOVE IN TERMINAL 3D

A feather’s architecture is a mystery

to a fish whose mosaic of scales would be-

fuddle buffalo. Alluvial allegiance & blue

swamp swagger, you could make your home

in time if place didn’t matter, but it does.

Ask anyone who’s been in a plane struck

by lightning, or a body blindfolded by eight-

minute-old sunlight. “Time and again,” my father

used to say & if what he meant by again wasn’t place,

then what was it? The skin that comes between us

like a scale or a feather, like a father or the weather,

is it place or is it time, this foreign skin of yours,

because I thought that it was place until it disappeared

and then it seemed like time, as centerless as time.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Jessica Goodfellow: “This poem came from the exact experience you’d think it had: looking at a feather and wondering how it would be perceived by creatures who’d never come across a bird. I live in a country not my own; I don’t think this is unrelated to my errant thoughts.” (web)