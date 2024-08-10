“Loose Brick” by Sophia Hall

Sophia Hall (age 14)

LOOSE BRICK

On the last Saturday of August,

an ambulance sirened past Valley Forge.

Your red Toyota was our caboose.

The cyclists who found me, squashed,

waved and went on.

Above me, a clean-shaven man in white smiled.

He told me I was brave.

Your electric toothbrush

vanished from Mom’s medicine cabinet.

My kitsch cast was claustrophobic with sharpie.

The maple trees out my window turned red.

How did the Continental soldiers survive

six months of wind whipped backs?

Were chalk blue fingers

suffering as usual?

Maybe if there was no Days Inn

no road trip no grasshopper girl

no garden wall no loose brick

no tumble no pavement

no falling no crumple

no left arm, cracked in two

maybe you would have stayed.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Sophia Hall: “Writing poetry not only allows me to express gratitude for the seemingly ordinary moments that compose my life but also lets me heal from childhood and current events. In my poetry, I believe that the personal is powerful and political. I hope that when people read my poetry, they find companionship and feel a little less alone.”

