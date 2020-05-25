May 25, 2020

LOOKING IN
—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020
Students of Kim Addonizio
__________
Sharry Wright: “I first read a review of Kim Addonizio’s Mortal Trash in the San Francisco Chronicle and immediately walked down to City Lights Bookstore to buy a copy, which I devoured and then went online to see what else I could find out about her. When I realized that she lived in Oakland, just across the Bay, and held workshops in her home, I could hardly believe my good fortune! I applied for the next workshop in the fall of 2016 and felt like I’d found the mentor that I’d been longing for, someone to help me find my voice. Kim’s feedback is so precise and perceptive; she is always able to immediately highlight what is working in a poem and to zoom in on where it has gone off track, yet she leaves plenty of room for the student/poet to keep their work uniquely their own. Plus her brilliant weekly prompts never fail to inspire something interesting.” (web)