Marissa Glover

LOOK—

The bullet was not meant

for the boy. It was reflex,

retaliation, a warning

of the bad things

a man might do, can do,

will do if you make him

angry enough. The bullet

was meant for the boy’s mom—

for being a bad driver, a bad

woman, one who needs

to learn some respect.

Think of the birds

she could have shot with

his kind of ammunition.

But the man missed the mark,

as people full of rage often do.

See the bird on the ground,

slowly picked apart by teeth,

see the flocks gutted and

stuffed for cabin walls,

where they look in flight.

See all the boys whose tummy

hurts, see the moms whose fisted

shirt cannot stop the bleeding.

See all the moms whose tummy

is not bleeding but hurting,

not hurting but empty, not empty

but empty not empty but empty.

Like the shell of a bird

once feathered, once flying

now hollowed with nothing

left but an unseeing socket

in the middle of the street.

—from Poets Respond

May 30, 2021

__________

Marissa Glover: “I can’t stop thinking about Aiden Leos. About his last words, about his mom, about simply driving to school and all the (seemingly insignificant) decisions made along the way. So much of this world makes no sense to me—and this poem kind of has that feeling of senselessness, talking in circles, living in circles, with each character always ending up in the same sad spot. It shouldn’t be this way.” (web)