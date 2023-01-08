“Listen to Your Union Workers” by T.R. Poulson

T.R. Poulson

LISTEN TO YOUR UNION WORKERS

tale of a UPS Teamster

I, too, have flown Southwest. Scrambled

for my window seat, bedraggled

by long lines like herds of cattle.

Loved to travel. Loved to travel—

to watch storm clouds unwind in blue

beyond the winglet. Never knew

the truth beneath those cow reviews.

But now I do. But now I do

the math. I work for stockholders

who’ve never done my job. Bolder

men and women open folders.

Numbers smolder. Numbers smolder

facts. And I am one. Storms snarl flights

and labor. I, too, labor. Fight

to tell my story. Overnight

last week, I tried. Last week I tried

to make sense of numbers. My truck’s,

573992, gold-stuck

on her fender. Mine, on paychecks.

She, an object. She’s an object

I love. The ones who make money

plotted to replace her with one

that’s bigger. Clumsier. Their plan

twisted in lines. Twisted in lines

on maps—they’ve never seen my roads

that wind narrow among redwoods

and slopes. Late one night, as fog flowed

in dark, I slowed. In dark, I slowed

to let a car pass, its lights soft-

haloed. Blind in beauty, I stopped

close to the edge. The damp-blurred drop

among limbs, lost. Among limbs, lost

to lists, my truck held me safe. Sure.

The car slipped by, so close its mirror

whiskered my bumper. Disappeared

in mist. In fear. In mist, I fear

what might happen in another

truck, less nimble. Made for other

terrain. My center manager

chose to save her. Chose to save her

from the flatbed trailer assigned

to take her. 992 is mine

for now. The last of her design.

—from Poets Respond

January 8, 2023

__________

T.R. Poulson: “I am a union member, and I can relate to this article. Behind every business meltdown are workers who have tried to warn their companies what can happen when only short-term profits influence decisions. The form is a monotetra.”

