“Lisa” by Katie Bickham

Katie Bickham

LISA

There was a time the smiling lady

saw the world unguarded—nothing

between her eyes and the eyes

of her admirers. She’d felt naked, then,

in her frame, even in all those heavy clothes,

but liked it. Her smile had been real,

the kind that came without thinking

like a breath. The kind that almost

dared them: “Touch me.”

But then, one did. He stole her

in the Parisian night, kept her locked away

beneath his floorboards.

He’d say later he meant to take her home,

back to Florence where she belonged,

that it had all been a valiant rescue,

knight and damsel sort of thing,

but she knew, smiling in the damp dark

under his feet. He’d wanted only

to own, to feel her under him, to have her

chaste and smiling, locked up tight.

She was found, of course,

brought back into the light,

returned to her perch, but by then

she was legend, the smiling lady

who no man could resist. And that smile dared more,

thought those who gazed upon it.

One man tried to take a razorblade to her,

desperate to see what was hiding

between those wry closed lips.

The next threw a stone, like in the old stories

about what happened to women

who gave their smiles too freely.

But by then, like all too-beautiful

women, she’d been placed behind a wall

of glass. Thick like armor. Like bars.

The smile, then fixed in place,

felt sour on her face, but necessary.

You cannot hurt me, it seemed to say.

But that is its own kind of dare.

In the decades that followed,

a man would throw acid at her—

hungry for the power of having ruined

something beautiful. She was sprayed

with red paint, accosted by a thrown

teacup that shattered, the glass laughing,

and she, smiling, as a woman must

whom nothing can ever hurt, or ever touch.

They all had their reasons, perhaps

even good ones.

This week, a man smeared the glass

with cake frosting, sugared and glistening

under the measured light. He said

he was doing it to save the world,

because her smile was the world, and anyone

who could dirty it would be the world

as well, anyone who could shake it,

destroy it, could call it his own.

She smiled, as she does, longing, oddly,

to taste it, to feel something soft,

something sweet on her curved lips.

But it was cleaned away quickly,

glass sprayed and sterilized,

and the man with the cloths didn’t even glance

through the glass at her while he worked.

When they all leave in the evenings,

when the lights are turned low and she is alone,

she considers closing her eyes,

letting the tired muscles in her cheeks

go slack. She wishes, even for a moment,

to glance back over her own shoulder

at the horizon line, hazy in the distance.

How far away the years of smiling

truly. How long it has been since she’s felt

the air on her own face, smelled the sweetness

of a new child who has come to smile back at her,

truly. She catches her own reflection

in the low-lit glass. The smile that dared,

that once was real and offered something up,

looks tired at the corners, she imagines,

but goes on smiling all the same.

Tonight, eyes fixed open, smiling

in the way a woman must to get by

in this world, she decides

she will no longer dream of being free,

of baby’s breath or sweetness on her tongue.

She dreams of equally impossible things.

Of blades, of acid, of stones.

—from Poets Respond

June 7, 2022

__________

Katie Bickham: “While reading this week that the Mona Lisa had been smeared with cake by a man dressed as a woman in a wheelchair, a follow-up article also listed all of the times the smiling lady has been stolen or vandalized in the past, and it was quite a list. Sometimes the causes even seemed noble. But I always like to remember that every historical figure was also a person, and I imagined her as a person, and then as a woman in particular, forever smiling even has she spends the rest of her life behind glass, forever watching people alternately admire her or try to ruin her for daring to smile.” (web)

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter