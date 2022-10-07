“Like That” by Bruce Bennett

LIKE THAT
British scientist visiting Atlanta suburb killed
by stray bullet while lying in bed
—The Washington Post, January 22, 2022
Like that. You’re breathing. Then you’re dead.
No warning. No time to prepare.
A bullet lodges in your head.
You might be lying in your bed.
You might be walking anywhere.
Like that. You’re breathing. Then you’re dead.
Not me, you think. Not me. Instead
you’ll take precautions. Then it’s there.
A bullet lodges in your head.
You did not see that car that sped.
You did not catch that madman’s stare.
Like that. You’re breathing. Then you’re dead.
What’s that that fortune teller said
that time you laughed and did not care?
A bullet lodges in your head,
Or doesn’t. There’s no time for dread.
You could be sitting in your chair
like now. You’re breathing. Then, you’re dead.
A bullet lodges in your head.
—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022
__________
Bruce Bennett: “I was shocked, as every reader would be, by this senseless and random act. But perhaps even more shocking is the realization that such a thing could happen to any of us, at any time. And there is no way really to guard against it. The merciless economy and intensity of the villanelle form helps to drive that fact home.” (web)