October 14, 2019

Craig Kurtz

LIFE BEFORE THE INTERNET

was quite a bore, let’s not forget;

you’d talk about the weather and

assume that boredom’s what God planned;

there really wasn’t much to do

besides farming and hear cows moo;

now, certes, there was beer to drink

and lutes to strum, at least I think;

at night you could always make love

and hope kids you’re enamored of;

but mainly it was lots of toil

except those assholes born royal;

now, life before the internet

was, ‘neighbor, is the mail here yet?’;

but then, most people couldn’t read—

without Facebook, what was the need?

The days were long, the nights were cold

and porridge, friend, was nine days old;

the holidays were poorly run

since churches made sure they weren’t fun;

you’d ask your buddies what was new—

quotha, ‘there’s a war to go to’;

there wasn’t much but next of kin

unless you’d survive the famine;

there were plague houses everywhere

and shortages of underwear;

ye tweeted not, nor instagrammed,

ye went to sermons, or be damned;

the middle ages were a bore—

just google it if you’re not sure;

yes, life before the internet

was lame, just like tonight’s sunset;

thank goodness we’re all more advanced

and staring at cartoons, entranced.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Craig Kurtz: “I write poetry for the same reason Alexander Pope did: ‘I nod in company, I wake at night / fools rush into my head, and so I write.’ It’s exorcism.” (web)