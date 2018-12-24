December 24, 2018

LETTER TO THE MINISTRY OF LONELINESS
—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018
Judy Kronenfeld: “I write poems because I am moved by poems, because the lines of other poets sing in my mind and comfort and awe me with their beauty and truth—reaching across generations and places. I love the process of listening to myself and the world, catching the stray impulse, letting it develop, and then, most of the time, revising with all the intuitive and more conscious understandings I have, so that my poem might move others. And I love the process in spite of the fact that there are days when listening is dampened by some kind of fog, all signals are weak, and getting the poem halfway right is torturous. The impulse for this poem came from a Los Angeles Times article concerning a ‘new ministerial portfolio’ in the British Cabinet: ‘combating loneliness.’ The idea of a Minister of Loneliness was immediately attractive and compelled me, right after reading the newspaper at breakfast, into a quick first draft in which the Ministry gives advice. But the irony of my approach felt too tight-lipped, so I found myself changing strategy and letting my speaker, in extremis, be the voice of the poem. I spent a few more hours tightening and sharpening the poem’s language, and, rather unusually, I was done.” (web)