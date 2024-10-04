“Letter to Bob Boynton, Music Prodigy” by Vince Gotera

LETTER TO BOB BOYNTON, MUSIC PRODIGY
Dear Bob: I find myself hearkening back
sometimes to those old days when you and I
were playing in garage bands, way way back
in high school. You were the drummer and I
was the guitarist. Remember that time
when we tape recorded a practice song?
It was The Doors’ “Light My Fire.” A damn fine
recording, that was. Rickrock channeling
Morrison, John doing Manzarek, and
me wielding Krieger’s solo note for note,
with you and Steve, best damn rhythm section.
But, you know, Bob, we never really did
justice to your skills, not only were you
an excellent drummer; you also played
the flute and, I think, the saxophone too.
Guitar, bass—you were a quintuple threat!
Whatever happened to that demo tape,
do you know? We were really kicking ass
that day. But you, old friend, you were excep-
tional: rolling fills and cymbal crashes,
keeping time with your strong foot on the kick,
crisp attack on high hat and snare, a prince
on the drum throne. Each time we played, you shook
the stage like a damn earthquake. Thank you. —Vince
—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024
Tribute to Musicians
__________
Vince Gotera: “I play bass in the band Deja Blue and also guitar in the duo Groovy News. I’ve played in bands for several decades. Music has been a crucial theme in many of my poems, focusing most often on guitars and guitarists as well as on the act and feeling of performance.” (web)