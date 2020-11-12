November 12, 2020

David Jordan

LET’S MEET YESTERDAY

Puzzling over his date book,

our chairman says: The next meeting

will be—hmmmm. Yesterday.

That must be wrong, don’t you think?

Not at all. I’d love to meet yesterday.

I’d ride in on my red Schwinn,

the one with white rubber mud flaps,

battery-powered horn hidden

in the crossbar, dented fender

where I clobbered the neighbor lady’s

parked car. I’d bring Midnight, my dog

Pop shot after he caught distemper,

and Calico, my cat who died

after Walter Bongi kicked her. I’d sit

on that yellow plastic kitchen chair

I chewed a hole in during a tense

moment listening to “Bobby Benson

and the B-Bar-B Riders.” We’d drink

Bosco, eat Moon Pies. During the break,

we’d argue whether Duke Snider

and the Brooklyn Dodgers are better

than Willie Mays and the New York

Giants. I’d jot notes on a lined sheet

of paper made with wood chips

big as my fingernail, then wad

it into the back pocket of my jeans

with the iron-on patches at the knees

and go home to Mom Quigley,

who would feed me cinnamon rolls

and sing “The Old Rugged Cross”

while she sweeps the floor, never once

mentioning the stroke that put her

in a coma for five years before she died.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

David Jordan: “When asked why he writes poetry, I like to quote composer-writer-performance artist John Cage: ‘I have nothing to say and I am saying it and that is poetry.'”