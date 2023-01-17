“Lester’s Calling” by Glenn McKee

Glenn McKee

LESTER’S CALLING

In the “Hey, You There!” of the moment

Lester thought it was the Lord calling.

He turned, looked, saw nothing human,

but there sprawled a pig in the gutter

moaning in a language Lester didn’t

understand but could speak if spoken

to by a friendly pig. This one wasn’t

first-order friendly, sick as it looked,

pig-gibberish erupting like weight-

lifter’s grunts from its fat-fortified

throat, nostrils dilated as if searching

for solace in barren underbrush, tail

a twisted story telling nothing except

confusion and spiraling morbidity.

Lester at last broke his verbal silence

with words of assurance directed into

the gutter, their demeanor cloaked in

the modesty of a mare breaking wind

after overindulging in bitter oats. He

then paused at the gate of his mission,

unlatched society’s scruples, finally

kneeling beside the pig suffering deep

in its own solitude and began soothing

the victim’s receding brow with caution.

This action caused the pig to roll over,

not unlike a dog asked to play dead or

a lap cat wanting its stomach rubbed.

Lester promptly responded, providing

solace where the pig indicated its pain

made a home. At that moment Lester’s

life changed for the better even though

he didn’t know it. All Lester knew as

he knelt was his love for this poor pig.

—from Rattle #19, Summer 2003

__________

Glenn McKee: “I suffer from a 60-year-old habit of tearing poetry off my life. Not many pages of my life remain, and those that do hang on like surgical tape plastered on a hairy body. Nevertheless, I intend to write myself out of life.”

