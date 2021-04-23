April 23, 2021

Meg Eden

LAUNDRY WOMAN

in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Strange—to give my laundry

to a stranger, pay her

to wash my shorts & underwear;

to carry my dirty clothes across

a street of motorbikes and baby

elephants; for a woman

to staple a number on the hem

of my boxers, creating a hole

that lingers years after I return home.

Only my mother’s ever washed

my clothes, does separate loads for me,

my father, and herself. Insists

on washing underwear separately.

If only she knew! My underwear, tumbling

with the underwear of everyone else on this street:

the fruit stand lady, the chicken kabob girl,

the noodle shop man, the porn shop man,

the missionaries, the motorbiking college students.

Collecting my bag the next day, I find

my Pacman boxers replaced with a pair

of foreign lace panties—as if

even the laundry woman thinks a girl

shouldn’t be wearing men’s underwear,

let alone in the streets like shorts,

that I’m about to enter college, that I should grow up

and start acting my age —as if my mother,

half a world away, is here speaking in my laundry bag.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Meg Eden: “I am on the autism spectrum and have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder with obsessive compulsive properties. ASD is why I write, and OCD helps me fight for the precise words. Because of my ASD, I feel everything so big—and I think it’s because of this that people connect with my poems. I’m actually currently submitting a children’s book about an ASD girl who learns to find her voice through poetry.” (web)