February 17, 2019

Francesca Bell

LATE MAMMOGRAM

Standing before the newest-fangled

3D machine I open my gown to the tech

who leads me by my right breast

into position, cheerful but not particularly

kind, her job requiring a dedicated

sternness, the willingness to grab

what is private and lay it out

on the clear plastic breast tray

and really have a look,

her repeated instructions: Do not

raise your shoulders, keep both

feet on the floor, lean in,

and then the flattening

of the stretched-out tissues

until I just cross the border

into pain and hold myself there,

face jutting out at a weird angle

so as not to be in the way,

while the machine murmurs,

considering me as it travels

its slow arc, and the tech

instructs me periodically to

stop breathing, and it feels familiar

to hold the unnatural pose

and my breath simultaneously,

and I get to thinking about nursing,

how these tired slabs of flesh

once swelled with milk, grew

spherical as planets

with each child’s days revolving

around them, which reminds me

of Mars and the rover sent off

to take pictures of what we

cannot reach, the way this

machine makes an image

of what we cannot see, and I feel

my life slowly draining the life

from me the way we siphon everything

from this planet that once was

teeming as my breasts that day

my milk came in and shot

across the room in two narrow arcs,

and the tech tells me to step away

and breathe freely, then reaches

for my second breast and deposits it,

depleted, on the tray, and that rover failed

to solve any of our problems

though this mammogram may identify

one of mine, and as the tech shoves

and smashes me into place I

remember the tracks the rover left,

solitary in the red dust, as she went forth

and discovered there’s really nothing

there to save us, which puts me in mind

of Barbara’s biopsy and Hanna’s and Lyn’s,

their breasts become biohazard,

and I consider the biological hazards

of the years to come, and then

the machine whirs again, and once,

I read, the rover was stuck

in a dune more than a month,

and wind blew sand onto her batteries

blocking the sun but blew it back off,

and my ribs hurt and my breast,

and even the insects

are on the brink, and this week

they declared the Mars rover dead

which makes me think of the photo

of the emaciated polar bear

on his patchy ice and the one of the girl

slowly starving in Yemen, and I

wonder why I’m trying so hard

to stay alive, and, stop breathing,

says the tech, and I know

my battery is low

and it’s getting dark.

—from Poets Respond

February 17, 2019

__________

Francesca Bell: “I read with interest and a strange sadness many articles about Opportunity, the long-lived Mars rover, finally being declared dead. There was something somehow human about the robot, and I found myself thinking of her as I interacted with the 3D x-ray machine that was used to perform my mammogram. I had also been reading during the week of the collapsing insect world and the melting glaciers and the cataclysm that was to come but is actually, in slow motion, already upon us.” (web)