“Kaizen: How to Build a Poem” by Sue Parman

Sue Parman

KAIZEN: HOW TO BUILD A POEM

Ignore your hand and focus on the pen,

which writes without your knowledge of the whole.

Do not insert the personal. Avoid translation.

The changes made are small and gradual.

Commas herd their letters toward a distant

goal of rhymes and metaphors but do not

specify a conscious “I” or soul,

a bold new vision or a school of thought.

Write like a dancer making small mistakes.

What is wrong to you fulfills your friend’s desire.

Cuttings and shit are what it takes

to grow a garden from a funeral pyre.

A poet will die unless she learns to laugh.

Do not hit DELETE. Save everything as DRAFT.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Sue Parman: “When I was four years old, my father asked me, ‘When is a door not a door?’ His answer, ‘when it’s ajar,’ infuriated and then intrigued me. I began to keep a journal in which I wrote down sentences such as, ‘If the Devil is evil, God is odd.’ Puns were my intro-duction to poetry, a form of verbal play that taught me that words, rather than being a lifeline to truth, could be slippery and contain many truths at the same time. One of my favorite poets is Kay Ryan, the queen of poetic puns (see her ‘Bestiary’). As an anthropologist, I consider them a vital contributor to mental health, since they satisfy the needs of large-brained mammals to avoid epilepsy by indulging in surprise.” (web)

