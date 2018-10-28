JUST FIGHTING
in memory of Tony Hoagland
—from Poets Respond
October 28, 2018
__________
Sam Thilén: “Tony Hoagland passed away on October 23rd after a prolonged battle with cancer. After a year-long leave of absence following surgery, and while significantly weakened by ongoing treatment, he continued to teach a ‘Writers on Literature’ seminar for current and past students at University of Houston. Even in illness, he was generous with his time and with encouragement and was a constant advocate for poetry and for poets, emerging poets especially. Tony was a fighter to his core. In one of our final email exchanges, he said, ‘You seem overly attached to the work of your teachers, Sam. Maybe you should get out more.’ Perhaps he wouldn’t like it, but it’s hard to imagine I’ll ever not be attached to the memory of a teacher as difficult and influential as Tony Hoagland.” (web)