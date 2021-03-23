March 23, 2021

Kaitlyn Spees

JOGGING AFTER THE VATICAN RESOLVES THE DUBIUM “DOES THE CHURCH HAVE THE POWER TO GIVE THE BLESSING TO UNIONS OF PERSONS OF THE SAME SEX?”

The paths I love, my Lord, are narrow and switch-backed

and I’m puffing my way up them parsing

my disappointment—

Today the Vatican confirmed that the Church cannot

“bless the unions of persons of the same sex”

because they say that “blessing” treads

too close to “sacrament” for comfort, and moreover

sex divorced from procreation

is apparently still a sin.

Rattlesnakes drowse on the trails I love, Lord,

and I knew I wasn’t suicidal anymore

when I accidentally stepped

between a knotted pair napping in the dust.

The diamond band of their backs pressed

my brainstem even before I parsed them

into snake, into threat, but—here’s the miracle—

once I understood I still gasped “ohshit” and pounded away.

The seatbelts and bike helmets came back later.

Lord, I thought the rattlesnakes were going to be

metaphors. I thought that next I’d bring up

my mild familial allergy to apples just in case

the imagery wasn’t blatant enough already.

But, Lord, I loved the woman who ran

these trails with me. I didn’t know I loved her.

It ended badly. And the way that I love, Lord,

is narrow and branching and switch-backed and, Lord, I love you.

Lord, I will not let you go. Bless me. Let me bless you.

—from Poets Respond

March 21, 2021

__________

Kaitlyn Spees: “I think that a lot of Catholics, myself included, were disappointed this week by the Vatican’s decision that the Church could not bless same-sex relationships. I guess I decided to take up the argument with the big man himself.”



