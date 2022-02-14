February 14, 2022

Whitney Olson

JEHOVAH WHITNEY

When I was a little / Witness girl

We didn’t / celebrate / Halloween

We didn’t / so I didn’t

Didn’t / celebrate / anything

The school kids / would call me / Jehovah Whitney

Jehovah Witness / didn’t suffice

And when I told my mom / she

Laughed / and said / See, even your name is witnessing

And all the / Witness moms / would

Pick their / Witness kids / up / from school early

Have a / Witness get-together / at

Chuck E. Cheese

A Jehovah / Witness get-together / never

A party / Witnesses never / Halloween

And Jehovah / Witness / Whitney never had

As many tokens as the other / Witness kids

But the next / school day / there’d be a

Grocery-store-bag of / leftover candy

From / the school Halloween party

Tied with two knots / and left / for me

I’d stick it in my backpack

Eat it all on / the school bus

On the way / back home / before

Jehovah Whitney’s / Witness mom / could see

Then one year she told me / there wasn’t

Enough / money for / Chuck E. Cheese

Excuse yourself from / the school party

Tell them you don’t / celebrate / Halloween

I excused myself / but

On the walk home from / the school bus stop

With no candy / or / costume / or / Chuck E. Cheese

I stopped at all the houses to / whisper / trick-or-treat

The neighbors smiled at / Jehovah Whitney

Gave me a tiny candy / somehow

When I got home my / Witness mom

Knew / what I had done

She walked me back / down the street

To knock on all the doors / told me

Give back the candy / tell the neighbors why

We don’t / celebrate / Halloween

I handed back / the candy / sobbing

I didn’t / Witness / know

I couldn’t / Witness / say

Why we didn’t / Witness / celebrate Halloween

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Whitney Olson: “I grew up as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and lived in that community until being exiled at 24 years old for coming out as gay. This experience, and my career working with the elderly as an occupational therapy assistant, have come to shape these poems. I write poetry because it is the pocket of air trapped in our overturned boat, the language that fills our lungs and keeps us treading on, reaching out for fellow survivors.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter