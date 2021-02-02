Joseph Millar

JANUARY 2021

It would be all right to awaken

with sand in your shoes

and the ocean not far,

on the grounds of some island estate

listening to Sunday morning gospel

coming from the caretaker’s truck,

parked close-by under the trees

testifying to the infinite love,

and somewhere in the distance

the house risen up like a gray bastille

where Melania Trump is all alone

on one of the upper floors

touching herself in the shower,

free at last from the White House

with its candelabra and snuff-box,

its extravagant gestures and flagrant tweets,

the flash bulbs and ubiquitous lenses,

the husband who shakes in his sleep.

If you could listen to her sigh and moan

you know you’d feel happy for her

who has never learned to tell a joke

and likes poached eggs

but not the yolk

and has traveled so far from home.

—from Poets Respond

February 2, 2021

__________

Joseph Millar: “After considering what the Trumps life might be like in this aftermath.” (web)