“It’s the Same Old Story” by Anna Delury

Anna Delury

IT’S THE SAME OLD STORY

Over there,

where my mother faded into yellow wallpaper,

calla lilies grow from the cat’s ear.

I notice this because my head stands

alone in the corner.

My eyes follow me everywhere now.

It’s become impossible, and there’s no denying

that my baby teeth are rotten.

There’ll be no tooth fairy for me, though,

my mother wouldn’t have it.

She was a stone cold wall.

We’ve all heard this about mothers.

It’s the same old story of stationary perfection.

My father wanted it that way.

He floats still between my eyes,

floats there bloodied

from a needle’s prick that evaporated

all the time he lusted after.

He tried to stuff it back in the hall closet,

but the red oozed out under the door,

under her feet anyway.

Poverty collapsed, cracks formed.

Oh, they were small at first, but

running out of her eyes

I saw it was too late.

And it’s only natural that

chalk fell out of her mouth, only natural.

Damp and useless

he went on to sit in another wife’s coffin.

And I was left with only these unmerciful eyes of mine.

Left to watch my mother pile up in decay so rank

only the cat pokes its nose in,

looking for rats to kill.

—from Rattle #1, Spring 1995

Anna Delury: “I write poetry because it gives me a way into what I think and feel.”

