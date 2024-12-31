“It’s Me Again” by Erica Reid

Erica Reid

IT’S ME AGAIN

What if a new year dawns & I don’t change?

Each January finds me as I was:

still moribund, still sensitive & strange.

I buy blank planners, scrub my house because

I crave the start a bright new year can bring—

but as I drain my last flute of champagne

I wait for change, & don’t feel anything.

Whatever I have been, I shall remain.

Somehow, the magic misses me. My friends

sign up for 5ks, vow to watch their weight,

or learn to knit. I’ll drink & overspend,

I’ll scarf the untouched French fries off their plate.

The world will count from ten, then kiss & cheer.

It’s me again. It’s yet another year.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Erica Reid: “I actually do feel hope around the new year, but only because poetry makes space for the other less charming sides of my personality.” (web)

