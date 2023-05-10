“It Kept Always Being Sunday” by Benjamin S. Grossberg

Benjamin S. Grossberg

IT KEPT ALWAYS BEING SUNDAY

Before my mother died, and after.

I thought of Paul: before Jimmy died, and after.

The narratives of hope grew irksome.

I’m almost fifty, my body well on its way to ruin,

what are a few chemicals more or less?

Pandora, kneeling at the box, having let loose

all the pharmaceuticals.

The experiment that each generation is,

the experiment that each generation is

loosed on the generations before it.

In this new America, we don’t really get old

until just before we’re dead.

How can I write about PrEP without writing about love?

Go back to Romeo and Juliet , go back

to the Greeks, no one can write about love

without writing about dying.

No way but this, etc.

An outboard motor on my Ship of Death.

At what age does having ambition

become something younger people praise you for?

Before my mother died, her concerns

fell away, importance redefining itself in tighter

and tighter circles around her body.

Just a few weeks before her death, she felt

well enough to get a haircut; she wanted a haircut.

All the conventional wisdom told us to find meaning

in the moment. All the advertising told us we could buy it.

Biologically, we just wanted to sleep in piles

with other mammals.

There was a fire. Somewhere far off

a howling from which we felt insufficiently insulated.

When a stone sounded three times against

the cave wall, when smoke from way back

smelled of a pleasant roasting, we came forward

salivating. I told a man I loved him only a month

after we’d stopped speaking, and only by email.

But, I note in my defense, I used to touch him in line

at the supermarket, my hand against his shoulder.

The problem of too little may be a problem

of too much too quickly, like a crowd

trying to get through a door without first forming a line.

The last time I remember eating meat:

A Sunday. I am at a barbecue

with my brother and his friends.

I am twenty-two, I have just come out,

it comes off the grill in strips,

more sauce than meat, and I put it in my mouth.

The tang of tomato sauce and vinegar.

Does everyone here know I am gay yet?

We are all enjoying the meat.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Benjamin S. Grossberg: “More and more these days, I find it hard to write about one thing without writing about everything. In ‘It Kept Always Being Sunday,’ I tried to ride that impulse, rather than resist it. I’ve been writing poems for as long as I can remember, but the first time I was really transported by a poem was hearing a literature professor read ‘Lady Lazarus’ aloud in class.”

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter