June 30, 2021

Jeff Tigchelaar

IS THERE ANYTHING I CAN DO

Today again I found myself unable

to answer a simple question from my daughter

(((((What makes the wind)))))

also I improperly wiped my son’s nose

I’m told

dragged snot

all across

his face

I’m told I need to learn how to pinch

well speaking of which

yesterday I zipped

his neck into his coat poor kid I didn’t know

till he gathered his breath

started shrieking kept clutching

his throat yes I tried unzipping it wouldn’t come he just

screamed louder cried harder people gathered

to check out the racket Libby

from the duplex stood staring

both hands covering her mouth Is there anything

I can do she eventually hollered ever

the helpful neighbor

Libby could you tell me

what makes the wind

Libby I don’t know

how to pinch

but then

I knew

I would have to hurt my son again

to help him

I braced his body pinned his arms

pulled down

hard on the zipper

and then to his pain and his rage

was added incomprehension

it shot across his face as he looked at me helpless

as he looked with a fierce and a

temporary hate

because this time the zipper came down

came undone from his skin praise

God Hey Libby

I think we got it I said

I zipped up his neck I added

in case she hadn’t gathered

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

__________

Jeff Tigchelaar: “I hope the pleasure my kids and I experienced when this poem got accepted outweighs or at least somehow balances out the pain I caused my son (and others) in the scene depicted.” (web)

