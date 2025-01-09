“Injustice” by Jared Campbell

INJUSTICE
The beautifullest bird’s the pigeon,
but “pigeon” doesn’t rhyme with “love,”
so poems praising love, religion,
or nature all ignore the pigeon.
Their iridescence doesn’t get a smidgen
of the honor granted to the dove.
The beautifullest bird’s the pigeon.
But “pigeon” doesn’t rhyme with “love.”
—from Prompt Poem of the Month
December 2024
Prompt: Write a tiolet that features a bird.
Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “As a regular reader on our weekly Rattlecast Prompt Lines, Jared frequently shares his contrarian takes on the world—which fly with particular grace in this poem. With the wingspan of the eight lines in a triolet, he crafts an extended metaphor on the wind of a perfect title. The humor of ‘beautifullest’ shakes our tail feathers, and we may never look at a pigeon the same way again.”