“Indemnity” by Timothy Liu

November 19, 2024Posted by

Timothy Liu

INDEMNITY

Mudslides aren’t covered.
Nor jewelry over fifteen-hundred dollars
 
unless you have a rider.
 
A live tree taken down by a storm
and falling through your master bedroom?
 
Covered. But a dead one?
 
Not. You’ll have to give the assessor
access in order to make a full
 
determination. Mice chewing up
 
old wiring underneath the floorboards
and ushering in a pity party
 
of epic proportions? Tots!
 
Walls of flame on the next ridge over?
Nope. Tell me. Is an angry voter
 
flicking a cigarette butt
 
out of a Range Rover just an idiot
or are they a bona fide
 
act of God—adept at doing the Lord’s
 
mysterious work? I haven’t
cracked open John’s overblown account
 
on the island of Patmos
 
for quite some time, but I miss
that mildewed smell seeping through
 
our family Bible. It gets me
 
thinking about all the things I can’t
control. Flood insurance
 
more retro than Noah going off
 
the grid. Grandpa’s vintage
porno stash but a conflagration on VHS
 
no one can bear to watch.
 

from Poets Respond

__________

Timothy Liu: “Looks like the wildfires on the West Coast and Southwest have now made it to the East Coast where we’re in the middle of a flash drought.” (web)

