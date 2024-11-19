“Indemnity” by Timothy Liu

Timothy Liu

INDEMNITY

Mudslides aren’t covered.

Nor jewelry over fifteen-hundred dollars

unless you have a rider.

A live tree taken down by a storm

and falling through your master bedroom?

Covered. But a dead one?

Not. You’ll have to give the assessor

access in order to make a full

determination. Mice chewing up

old wiring underneath the floorboards

and ushering in a pity party

of epic proportions? Tots!

Walls of flame on the next ridge over?

Nope. Tell me. Is an angry voter

flicking a cigarette butt

out of a Range Rover just an idiot

or are they a bona fide

act of God—adept at doing the Lord’s

mysterious work? I haven’t

cracked open John’s overblown account

on the island of Patmos

for quite some time, but I miss

that mildewed smell seeping through

our family Bible. It gets me

thinking about all the things I can’t

control. Flood insurance

more retro than Noah going off

the grid. Grandpa’s vintage

porno stash but a conflagration on VHS

no one can bear to watch.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Timothy Liu: “Looks like the wildfires on the West Coast and Southwest have now made it to the East Coast where we’re in the middle of a flash drought.” (web)

