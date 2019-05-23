May 23, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Kandinsky’s Slippers” by Denise Zygadlo. “In the Nostalgia Chair” was written by Matthew Murrey for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Matthew Murrey

IN THE NOSTALGIA CHAIR

I unfold Florida

days when I had my first

apartment, when I plugged in

a second-hand record player

and listened to my life.

It was small town, good

walking in the waking

morning while the sun

reinvented the horizon,

good night strolls

where stars kept track

above wires leaves and moss

and churches were dark

empty, unlocked, and holy.

We had some times:

that night of wine, that morning

of coffee and rain. One time

we smoked and couldn’t stop

laughing after we’d stared

at each other until you said

“I’m not feeling it.”

And when I was alone

and holy, nights were for falling,

Look Homeward Angel, asleep.

That was a different state,

a thousand novels ago. It’s a lie

to say I never looked back.

I still think about Keith Jarett

and the radio in the kitchen

and a bridge over a brown river

and a red-brick train station

and an afternoon of blue

thunder and broken branches.

Remember how the blinds

divvied up beauty on the wall

near the end of so many days,

and how green the world was

when we opened them? They

have fallen apart, like lovers,

like the loafers I wore when you left,

the ones, I’m sorry to say,

I threw away a long time ago.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2019, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Denise Zygadlo: “I found this poem very evocative; it created an atmosphere I felt went well with the image and took us beyond it into another world. The poet beckons us into his past and shares those important moments that lodge in his memory, without giving too much away, so that we find ourselves sitting in that deckchair reflecting with the sitter and composing our own pictures. In my collage it was Kandinsky, but it could be anyone transporting us into a world of nostalgia. I love that it summoned up such a rich love story for the poet, whilst retaining the essential elements of the image; the blinds, the loafers and the sense of a Florida landscape amongst palm trees. I also have a past with Keith Jarett records and liked how the allusions at the beginning of the poem were picked up at the end. Very lovely, well done Mr. Murrey, thank you.”