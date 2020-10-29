October 29, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Pool Head” by Pat Singer. “In the Dream-Pool” was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

IN THE DREAM-POOL

All summer long,

the pool was closed,

and I swam

continents,

asleep.

Glimpses of aqua

through a fence.

A neighbor’s

swimsuit.

Mouthwash blue.

The thing with dream-pools is

you never get to swim.

The thing with dream-pools is

they all mean something else.

When summer ended, the need passed

like an old pet, drifting

somewhere, like the wildfire smoke, or souls.

I thought of towels I’d sewed my name on,

how they one time seemed important.

In a dream-pool, I am floating,

silent blue in sheets around me.

In a dream-pool I am safe,

cleansed of whatever

came in with me,

my skin tight.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2020, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the Editor, Timothy Green: “Interestingly, both this poem and the artist’s choice throb with the losses of the pandemic while looking through a fence that isn’t in the painting. In this case, the closing of the summer pool becomes a kind of obsession, haunting in its absence, as so many things are. There are so many memorable lines here: ‘The thing with dream-pools is / you never get to swim.’ That will stick with me.”