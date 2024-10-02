“In the Arboretum” by Mark Fishbein

Mark Fishbein

IN THE ARBORETUM

I tune my guitar

to the bird who sings in almost E,

the one with almost perfect pitch

while counting 1 & 2, 3, 1 & 2, 3.

This is where it spends the season,

hidden in the leaves, I suppose

having sex with he’s or she’s;

I’m not sure of the species.

It’s brown and lives in trees—

here I play en plein air,

not practice ornithology,

and it’s summer everywhere.

Other birds in reds, and yellows,

go from A-flat and end in C,

and often chirp a bit off key.

Crows sound like there’s worms in their throats

and the piccolo bird is a blabbermouth …

but it is summer, after all!

It’s just the usual rehearsing

with flutes and brass of passing geese.

Now the woodpecker rattles a drum roll

and applause rises from a breeze

which brings the forest to its feet.

I play Romanza, by the infamous Anonymous,

and the bird who sings in almost E

repeats his phrases 1 & 2, 3;

Duets for Guitar and Woodland Bird,

Opus 8. All rights reserved.

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

__________

Mark Fishbein: “I am known as PoetwithGuitar (email, website, and social media). After playing at folk clubs in the ’60s and rock bands in Paris in the early ’70s, I joined the Musician Union Local 802 in New York and played in various venues for a year. My last gig was at a Hawaiian restaurant for several months in a small tiki band. Realizing my music talents were average at best, I took a business opportunity, and stuck to poetry. However, I later took up classical and Brazil style playing, and now perform in a ‘piano bar’ format at art and poetry events, private parties and banquets, and to accompany my readings. I have four published books. This poem is part of a collection of fifty poems, Poems in the Key of Music, currently seeking publication. I currently live in Chicago.” (web)

