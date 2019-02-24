February 24, 2019

Alison Luterman

IN DEFENSE OF THOSE WHO HARBOR TERRIBLE IDEAS AT TAX TIME

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time.

Like so many others. Sleeping with that guy.

Not checking the address. Letting him put it in

without a condom just the once. Who hasn’t done

all that and worse, is what I was thinking,

driving to H&R Block to get my taxes done

and listening to the radio where everyone keeps talking about

the young black gay actor who orchestrated

a fake hate crime against himself.

It must have seemed like such a good idea to him

at the time, I think, clutching to my chest

the scattered bits of our financial life—

receipts and pay stubs, the record of all I’ve spent

on poetry contests and that workshop

on musical theater—enough

to buy a hot tub, a cheap used one, anyway,

on Craigslist—and that might

or might not be a disaster, too, you never know.

I’ve booked an appointment

with the nicest CPA in the world—Dennis—

who says to me, “You’re not a cookie-cutter person.

Don’t be ashamed of your life.” Really, he should be a therapist

instead of an accountant, but I hope he stays at this job forever,

smoothing out my crumpled 1099s, recording

the five hundred dollars I made coaching

for Poetry Out Loud, the thousand

from that one contest I did win, and then all the bills

when our old home’s ancient plumbing gave up the ghost.

It’s more than I can face head-on, this evidence

of how we live and earn and spend and waste

our lives, and I heard that the young man, an actor, staged the crime

against himself because he felt he wasn’t being paid enough—

though I bet he was paid more than a poet—

well, who isn’t? And who, in the end, doesn’t feel

attention must be paid? Although few would go

to such lengths to get it. I’ve had my share

of Bad Ideas, God knows, and all of them seemed Good to me

at the time, and so have you, I bet, and so has everyone.

It’s the human condition, after all, to be assailed by a million thoughts

a day, most of them insane—I remember I once thought

of becoming a dominatrix, for example—that didn’t last long,

then I thought maybe I’d write a play

about a woman who becomes a dominatrix

in late middle age, to pay the bills—and well,

you see where all this is heading.

I have to forgive this young man his terrible

idea, I have to because, in my own way, I’ve been him.

And while we’re at it all those others

whose freakazoid fancies must have seemed brilliant

to them for a minute, the way all our eurekas do at three a.m.—

gleaming like fool’s gold … haven’t we all

chased them like magical butterflies

through the meadowlands of imagination,

only to end up empty-handed and chagrined,

and far from home?

—from Poets Respond

February 24, 2019

__________

Alison Luterman: “Like everyone I’ve been hearing a lot about Jussie Smollett, the actor on Empire, who appears to have (badly) stage-managed a fake hate crime against himself in a misguided bid to get a higher salary. I’ve heard him mocked and condemned for this, and he’s facing criminal charges, but as a creative person myself I thought of all the misguided just plain bad ideas I’ve had over the years, and how grateful I am that no one can see inside my head which continues to hatch hare-brained schemes which will hopefully remain confined to the page.” (web)