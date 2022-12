Image: “Humid” by Joshua Eric Williams. “In a Moment” was written by J. A. Lagana for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

J. A. Lagana

IN A MOMENT

any outdated certainty runs weak

like a walker’s grasp

as the dog,

a greyhound or maybe the more reliable

retriever, momentarily splits & in that second

of letting go

heads toward the muddied field

with little consideration

of whether it is best to stay or to (momentarily) flee.

Oh muddied footprints.

Oh round circular trees. Such beauty

& freedom. Such feeling. In one split-second

the charcoal spread of morning,

the way a day leans toward grey.

Ribbon -swirl along illuminated horizon.

What comes afterwards

is anybody’s guess.

The pause

a mid-point.

Consider how a life might play out.

What is constant

in a moment?

A tree, the cement & tangle, the ability to let go.

Storm & swivel & stream & doubt,

scribble of ribbons, no bungle or reassurance—

imagine the self,

you— rooted, blossoming.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2022, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Joshua Eric Williams: “I chose ‘Old Testament Family Tree’ because the poet captures the complicated atmosphere of the image with a voice that is not merely conflicted at the surface but is also troubled into searching every confusing layer of disappointment, faith, and doubt without a need to resolve these things, which allows the voice to take on humor as well as withering social commentary alongside sincerity, making the persona even more nuanced and believable.”

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter