June 24, 2018

Jackleen Holton

I’M SAD WITH YOU

my daughter says

when I remind her

she won’t be watching TV

today, and I nod and say

I’m a little sad, too,

about the tantrum

at the grocery store.

I woke up sad, but I don’t

tell her that, don’t say I’m sad

with her daddy for not listening,

just like my mother never listened—

my mother whose sadness

I only just realized

wasn’t my own.

So I know my daughter

won’t understand how I’m sad

for my country, sad

with news, and the fish

I had to flush,

sad with the way endings

just show up, bright and orange

as the living thing, though tilted

to one side, still

and sad, black bubble

of an eye

on the water line.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Jackleen Holton: “For me, this was the saddest week yet in our nation’s recent history, mainly owing to the continuing crisis on the Southern border, and infant internment camps, or ‘tender age’ facilities. While the family separation policy has been reversed by the administration that created it, the fate of many parents and children remain in the balance.” (web)