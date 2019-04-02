April 2, 2019

Rayon Lennon

I, STUTTER

Dear King,

I am tired of thinking

About racism the way

I am tired of worrying

About no sun past

Dying the way I am tired

Of thinking about

Being fluent as a freeway

Even though I’ve stuttered

Since I was green in

A Jamaican countryside

Unaware I was even

Black the way

Now how snow

Lights up New

Haven the way

I’m cold as darkness

Shadowing a shrinking

Man crossing

A street in clapping

Steel boots the way true love

Has eluded me like real

Death the way

A white woman

In a black club once held

Me like hot coffee

And sipped from my

Mouth like she could turn

Me to wine the way

Afrobeat turned

Old hip hop to new

School punk rap to raw

Dance hall to crickets when

I stuttered a joke

In her ear and fear grew

Her eyes and she shrieked thinking

I had said something

Ugly to her when

I had said let’s go home

Later and love each other

But she might have shrieked

At the word home

Because home is life,

My friend, and you gave

Yours for ours, like the Bible

Says but didn’t the way

A Jamaican club

Can be America the way

The beat bounces off

The walls in between

Loneliness the way

Everybody’s body is

One tally once the music

Injects spirits the way

Once on a date a fire

Jamaican woman rejected

Me like my mother country

For being too Jamerican

The way a white man twice

Asked me to tell him

My story during

An interview for clinical

Labor at a detention

Center and I said

I stutter but

Didn’t say my angst

Came in a slave

Ship and I’m still

Silent but crying out

Because I want

My planet

To want me

The way I want my life

To be fluent as heaven

The way our devil

President’s in love

With golf the way I am

Because it’s therapy

And paradise

The way my present

Boss can rifle out

An email demanding more

Work in less time

Because my time

Was bought and sold the way

I want to respond

But don’t because

My boss has a boss

Who has a boss who has

A president who has a god

Who knows my thoughts

And yours and knows

We don’t reply because

All lives stutter the way

Death keeps tapping

At our door because

We can’t buy back

Time the way we are

Sick again from

Spring landing

With another police

Killing the way I wake

Up from a perfect world

Each day.

—from Poets Respond

April 2, 2019

__________

Rayon Lennon : “In general, I don’t support Trump, but I recently read a Facebook post by a smart friend criticizing Trump for golfing too much. I started to golf two years ago and I am addicted to the peace it brings me, and I told myself that, if I were president, I would be golfing all the time too. So, sigh, I understand why Trump golfs a lot. At least that’s one thing I have in common with him. I was shocked to find myself defending Trump and my friend was too. I think it got me thinking about things we aren’t allowed to say, and it got me thinking about my life-long stutter and all the things I didn’t use to say because I stutter. All the things I say in poems now.” (web)