“I Dreamed of Hendrix” by Willie James King

Willie James King

I DREAMED OF HENDRIX

The white ones unwarranted,

hardly a one cared much for

a colored lad with long locks,

greedy for the guitar and

assorted girls, especially

during that goddamn War.

But I was born to rule

the blues, to do with it

whatever I chose. And I

would take that guitar

and I’d choke that son-

of-a-bitch. I even made

music with my mouth, by

taking those tiny strings

into my teeth, making them

sing like a sparrow on

its first outing into early-

April sun. And the people

didn’t know what to make

of me, a prodigious man, no,

a wild, black, prodigious

man controlling the band

stand. And I could not

cross the crowds that swarmed

like flies to the concerts, or

wherever I was performing

only to see me, witness

the magic of my every opus,

even in England, when

I was an ex-patriot. I

was angry as every average

person was at America’s

politics. I was ready for

a revolution long overdue.

I was propelled by the

plight of my people, called

‘colored’ then, but emerging.

I, well, put me in the place

like the parapet ready to

see the bottom rail rise

to the top as the Biblical

passage spoke of an oppressed

people. We were the only

ones, see, all of the Indians

wiped out, or, having lost

the distinction of individu-

ality. I needed that dumb

needle, and the coke in order

to cope with fame, and with

failure, too. It became as

perfunctory to me as an at-

omizer is to any woman

with night needs, having

to look to more than one

man to earn her quota

in money. I made music.

And, the music made me.

America wasn’t only fas-

cinated with that fat, lean

thing making an odd seam

down the length of my jeans,

it was also fascinated by

the slow, heavy weight of

a dark man dying by

the help of what it makes

available to that sinking

man’s hand, sometimes

in the notion of his needs,

this, as medicine, knowing

all the time it is dealing

death to him, in disguise

but my fame continues to

rise, all of those unusual

beats I brought, strange

chords, and other things

which made my music amusing.

But no marvelous man has

ever been alive to witness him-

self being made into a martyr,

neither me, Malcolm, nor

Martin. And even dead

sometimes, I find my form-

less mind befuddled by such

ambivalence, of how they

can kill a man in America

and canonize him after the kill.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Willie James King: “I write only compelled to do so. Writing is hard, that is why I love it. Language is as difficult to control as any animal found in the deep, wild woods. They don’t conform. They hold to what they do best, no matter how we holler: Humanity! Humanity! And that is why I write; I might be able to speak not only for myself, but for those without a voice; or, who they think they are, etc.”

