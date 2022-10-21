“I Can” by e.c. crossman

e.c. crossman

I CAN

I can write about the light as it reflects my shadow’s past

I can write about the future as a ship with a broken mast

I’ll write to seek an answer to the question of my life

I’ll carve up my inner mind using words just like a knife.

I can write about the tree with its leaves blowing in the breeze

I can write of every reason that I’ve been brought down to my knees

I’ll write about a theory and let it float away

I’ll turn up life’s volume with all I fail to say.

I can write about the world I see before my eyes

I can write about the senseless materialistic lies

I’ll write about the inches between both of my ears

I’ll shine a focused spotlight into my house of fears.

I can write about each stone while stepping higher still

I can write about the balance at the apex of the hill

I’ll write the prose I see written on the wall

I’ll answer life’s despair by rising to the call.

Some fish swim against the stream

Some swim with it

Some fly.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

e.c. crossman: “I live in this world. I experience it. Then I try to make sense of it. Finally, I give it my best to communicate what I’ve found to another. Poetry is the struggle to fully connect with someone else; for me that’s mostly been with myself, as I discover the breadth and depth of a life with PTSD.” (web)

