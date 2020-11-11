November 11, 2020

Craig Kenworthy

I AM AN INNOCENT BELLMAN

The visiting exotic dancers liked room service

before their two shows a night, before trying not

to look too bored as 21st birthdaying college boys

at a downtown club elbowed each other, pulled

out small bills, a shameless passing thrill

at least until they had their own daughters.

I took meals to these women, my other duty warding

off guys who appeared at our front desk asking if

“those strippers might be staying here?” my usual

response a blank look that came easy for me, a harmless

blob so unlikely to ever appear at one of the “girls” tables

that the blonde one, who always smiled at me as she

passed through the lobby, thought it would be funny

one night if she answered my usual three sharp knocks

and call wearing nothing, nothing at all, her soft

teethed laugh holding even as she and I got as close

as we ever would, kneeling down together to address

the remains of a tuna melt, small salad, dressing

on the side and a Diet Coke, which had all cascaded

through the open doorway onto the once upon

a time beige Best Western carpet, the full tray

of her dinner having fallen from the heights

of my shaken, still unschooled

Nebraska boy’s hands.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

__________

Craig Kenworthy: “I spent several years working as a cook, a waiter, a hotel bellman and a front desk clerk. I learned the high value of providing small joys to people, leaving me with the knowledge that those little jewels and small truths we seek in our poems are always worth fighting for. Plus, I dealt with college football fans, exotic dancers and their fans, and, worst of all, rollerskating conventions. Once you’ve done that, rejections aren’t as hard to take.” (web)