March 15, 2021

Beck Anson

I ADMIT MYSELF TO THE PSYCH WARD IN A PANDEMIC

/

By now I know the drill—

stuff clothes into a bag, pull

the strings out of my sweatpants,

slip on my black slip-on Vans,

clip my fingernails into the trash can

because who knows when I’ll be able to next.

I can’t bring my deodorant because

it has alcohol in the top three ingredients, and yes,

patients actually try to get drunk on their toiletries.

I toss a few books of poetry into the bag;

there is always time to read.

The look in my lover’s eyes says it all—

there is never enough room for her.

/

My friend drives me to the hospital this time.

At the ER I am forced to change into paper scrubs

the color of oxidized blood, not vein blue like last time.

Outside my door sits my own personal bodyguard

but instead of protecting me from other people

he’s there to protect me from myself.

I wear a yellow surgical mask while

the physician assistant writes in his notes

female-to-male transgendered with “top” surgery only.

As if I wasn’t a person; as if it were my genitals

who tied the noose in my bedroom.

/

I speak with the on-call psychiatrist through

an iPad on wheels, and I can’t help but wonder

what is hiding behind his fake desert background?

There are no beds on the voluntary unit,

no beds on the involuntary, either.

I’m to be transferred elsewhere, he says,

like I’m already a body in a bag.

He dismisses me by lifting his hand

to his hairline and tipping an invisible cowboy hat

like he is some kind of psychiatric lone ranger.

/

I wait a whole 24 hours before being admitted

to a locked unit at another hospital

in a sleepy town two hours south of here.

I’m strapped to a stretcher by a man named Reuban,

and all I can think about is how fucking hungry I am.

Through the back of the ambulance I look out

past tears at greening pastures rolling by—

the landscape swinging high to low and back again,

the silos as dilapidated as my will to live.

It’s mid-May in Vermont, and everything

is coming back to life, everything but me.

/

I am greeted by a team of security guards

who escort me up to the ward. One of them

won’t stop talking about how much he loves my name—

you must be some kind of a celebrity .

But my name ignites off his tongue harsh and explosive,

and each time he says it, my eyes grow a little bit darker

because my name is stronger than I’ll ever be.

He brings me to my room, sterile and suicide-proof—

no mirror above the sink, no strings on the blinds;

just a bed bolted to the floor, a weighted chair,

and nowhere to escape from myself.

/

I’m often asked what it is actually like.

The easy answer is styrofoam meal trays, plastic cutlery,

and butternut squash puree—baby food.

It’s checks every 15 minutes, the hours divided

into time I am alone and time I am alone and seen.

It’s sitting cross-legged on the floor of an outdoor enclosure

listening to spring peepers in the distance

and Pink Floyd strumming through the speakers.

It’s the girl with wasps inside her brain,

another who spent her entire stimulus check on cocaine.

It’s the boy who thinks we’re all being controlled by Nazis

and there’s me thinking he’s not exactly wrong, is he?

The hard answer is it’s just like you’d think it would be.

The hard answer is we’re all being controlled by something

we can’t touch or see.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

Beck Anson: “‘I Admit Myself to the Psych Ward in a Pandemic’ speaks to the often experienced disembodiment one feels as a psych patient entering a locked psychiatric unit, specifically during the coronavirus pandemic. I am an emerging queer and trans writer from New England. I write to start a conversation—first with myself, then with others (and sometimes it’s the other way around).” (web)