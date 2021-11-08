HYMN FOR THE DAMNED
—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021
Tribute to Indian Poets
__________
Kalpana Pandey: “I wrote this poem when I was seventeen. In hindsight, all I can think of is, how did I not know I was queer back then? I look at it now and I want to hold the face of the person who was typing this fervently in her phone and tell them it’s not their fault. Being in India, you have a society around you which is established upon a foundation of heteronormative patriarchal standards and regulations which strike all aspects of your lives and identities. I have a privileged position in society because of my caste and the everpresent caste system that keeps justifying these evil beliefs, but I also know being a woman and being a part of the LGBTQ society puts me a few steps behind my contemporaries, which is equally vile. I hope I can help eradicate these prejudices, via my words and actions. In today’s world, everything is political, and if you are quiet, you are usually always on the perpetrator’s side. If my orientation can be a radical statement against the status quo, then so be it. But to shy away from all of this for a moment and to think of myself, all I want to do is keep writing; because that’s how I know I am not alone, and that’s how I apologise, and that’s how I allow myself to be seen.” (web)